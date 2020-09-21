1 dead, 1 injured in motorcycle-deer accident

TOWN OF SCHLEY, Wis. (WAOW)— On Tuesday, September 15 a motorcycle versus deer crash was reported in the Town of Schley.

The crash was reported at 2:24 am on County Rd G at Burgener Ave.

The driver was transported by Merrill EMS to Aspirus Wausau Hospital where he died Thursday morning. Lincoln County Sheriff's Office identifies the man as Harvey Meyers, of Merrill. The Sheriff's Office says Meyers was not wearing a helmet at the time of a the crash.

The passenger, a 31 year old Antigo woman, was transported to Ascension Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, this is the seventh fatal accident on Lincoln County roads in 2020.