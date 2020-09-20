Verdict against young artists in Sudan stirs controversy

CAIRO (AP) — A Sudanese court’s decision to send five young artists to prison is stirring controversy both in Sudan and abroad. Activists and rights groups are calling for judicial reforms following last year’s pro-democracy uprising that toppled the country’s longtime autocrat. Rights groups have warned Sudan’s judiciary is still heavily influenced by the former government’s Islamist ideology. The jailed artists are known for their support for the uprising. They were convicted and sentenced last week to two months in prison on charges of public disturbance and violating public safety measures. Among the jailed artists is an award-winning filmmaker whose films have been shown at the Venice and Toronto film festivals.