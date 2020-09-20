UN chief: No UN support for reimposing Iran sanctions now

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the United Nations will not support reimposing sanctions on Iran as the United States is demanding until he gets a green light from the Security Council. The U.N. chief said in a letter to the council president obtained Sunday by AP that there appears to be uncertainty about whether or not U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo triggered the “snapback” mechanism in the Security Council resolution that enshrined the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers. He said the secretary-general can’t act in light of uncertainty and needs Security Council clarification.