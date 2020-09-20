2nd GOP senator a ‘no’ to filling court seat before election

WASHINGTON (AP) — A second Republican senator has come out in opposition to filling a vacant Supreme Court seat before the Nov. 3 election. And Speaker Nancy Pelosi is asserting without details that the Democratic-led House has “options” for stalling or preventing President Donald Trump from quickly installing a successor to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska says that “for weeks, I have stated that I would not support taking up” a potential nomination as the presidential election neared. “Sadly, what was then a hypothetical is now our reality, but my position has not changed.”