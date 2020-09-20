Tomahawk Fall Ride wraps up with lower attendance

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Tomahawk Fall ride concluded it's unofficial weekend festivities Sunday.

Eli Villarreal has been a vendor at the Fall Ride for around 5 years now. Normally, he travels to events all over the country with his shop, Marie's Famous Headbands.

He said this year was different.

"Because of the COVID, a lot of our shows have been canceled," Villarreal said.

That was almost the fate of the Fall Ride after the Muscular Dystrophy Association and Tomahawk Main Street pulled out. But local businesses took the festival into their own hands, keeping events like the parade and live music going.

"Everybody's just tired of being stuck in their house, being stuck in their, as they say, basement. They just want to get out," said Villarreal.

People did turn out for the weekend's events. However, Villarreal said attendance was lower this year by around 40%.

Prior to this weekend, health officials urged anyone planning to attend to be careful. Villarreal said he noticed most people were doing their best to follow safety guidelines.

"In our booth, people pretty much kept their distance. There was no shaking hands or hugging," he said.

He also said people in attendance seemed to be happy and grateful that the event was still going on. For his part, Villarreal said he's grateful for the support, and the chance to make an income.

"We're thankful for the bikers that did show up and were actually generous with us and thanked us and came out here and spent," he said.