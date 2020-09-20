Thousands march in Berlin in support of refugees in Greece

BERLIN (AP) — Thousands of people have marched in Berlin demanding that the government do more to help migrants stuck in Greece, many of whom have been made homeless since fires ravaged the country’s largest refugee camp. Germany’s government said last week it would take in 1,553 migrants who come from 408 families with children from various Greek islands who already have been granted protected status in Greece. The move came on top of a decision to take in up to 150 unaccompanied children as part of a European effort. Sunday’s demonstrators demanded that Germany do more, and that the government not block independent state or municipal efforts to take in refugees themselves.