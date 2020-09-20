Saudi state TV says Bahrain stops militants planning attacks

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi state TV is reporting that Bahrain broke up a plot by militants backed by Iran to launch attacks on diplomats and foreigners in the island nation home to the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, just days after normalizing relations with Israel. The Saudi state TV report aired footage Sunday of what appeared to be police raiding a home with a hidden passage. The footage showed assault rifles and explosives, apparently seized in the raid. A Saudi state TV reporter said those planning the attacks wanted to carry them out in revenge of the U.S. killing Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani this January in a drone strike in Baghdad. Bahrain itself has not acknowledged the raid.