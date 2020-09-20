Postal slow threatens those who rely on medication by mail

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Americans relying on delivery of prescription medications are suffering significant delays because of operational changes impacting your post office.

It's being felt here in Central Wisconsin too. Vietnam veteran Joe Roppe of Stevens Point has relied on mail for his V-A prescriptions since 2014, he had six years without an issue.

"I used to order my prescriptions on a Sunday afternoon, and get them the following Thursday," said Roppe.



In June, the slowdown happened overnight and jeopardize his health."I had to go without [medication]... and wait till I got them. "

Joe found a temporary fix, but fears it won't last."Ordering ahead of time, and that seems to help but if everybody's doing that. The pharmacy seems to be running out."



More than 170 million prescriptions were filled by mail in 2019. That number has increased by 20% this year, many suffering from the same issue.

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin told News 9, "He's not alone. We're hearing this and it impacts especially vulnerable populations who more typically depend on the postal service for delivery of needed prescription drugs."

Five major u.S. Pharmacy companies said their customers saw an increase in average delivery time of up to 32%.

Senator Baldwin is working to hold the postmaster general accountable..

"He [Dejoy] did pledge to stop the infiltration of his new policies, but he did not agree to basically reverse course and fix the issues that he created," siad senator Baldwin.

Joe, like so many others just wants the care he feel they deserve.

"It makes me sick because there are veterans out there that really need their medication. It make me physically sick that this is happening -- and it shouldn't happen."

Postmaster general Dejoy has stopped cost-cutting measure that caused this slowdown, but Baldwin and others are still pushing for a reversal of the changes.