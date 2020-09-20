Plaque symbolizing Thai democracy removed in less than a day

BANGKOK (AP) — A plaque symbolizing Thailand’s transition to democracy has been removed less than 24 hours after it was installed by anti-government demonstrators in a historic royal field. The weekend demonstrations were the largest this year by protesters who vowed to press on with calls for new elections and reform of the monarchy. The plaque had been installed at Sanam Luang on Sunday to replace one mysteriously ripped out and stolen three years ago. On Monday morning, journalists who went to Sanam Luang saw hardened cement in place of the plaque. It was unclear who ordered the removal of the plaque, and when it was removed.