Mild this week, a few showers possible

The new week began with sunshine and breezy southerly winds. The winds in low levels of the atmosphere brought warmer air northward, while those in mid levels brought smoke from the western U.S. Wildfires back northward over the western Great Lakes. Mid afternoon temperature readings ranged from the low to mid 60s north of Wausau to the mid 60s to low 70s south.

A weak cold front will approach far-northwestern and northern Wisconsin tonight, then linger through Tuesday, possibly triggering a few isolated showers. The rest of the area should remain dry. Otherwise the milder trend will continue through Wednesday, with breezy south winds again Monday.

The autumn season arrives Tuesday at 8:30 am CT with the occurrence of the autumnal equinox.

Another cold front will approach Wednesday night and push through Thursday bringing a chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms to the area.

Friday and Saturday will be milder again, with a chance of showers and possible storms Saturday as the next low pressure system and cold front approach and pass through. Sunday is forecast to be breezy and cooler.

Have a good night and a marvelous Monday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. September 20, 2020

