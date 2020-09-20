Japan’s Suga holds 1st phone talks with Trump as leader

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga held his first talks with U.S. President Donald Trump since he took office, a diplomatic phone call that was one of his first as the country’s leader and one that highlights the close tie between the two allies. Suga was elected as Japan’s new prime minister last Wednesday, replacing Shinzo Abe, who forged close personal ties and regularly held meetings and phone calls with Trump. Abe stepped down due to ill health after nearly eight years in office. Suga said he told Trump “the Japan-U.S. alliance is the foundation of regional peace and stability, and we agreed to continue to coordinate closely.”