Gov. Tony Evers orders flags to half-staff in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is ordering flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at her home in Washington.

The same day, Gov. Evers ordered that the United States and State of Wisconsin flags be flown at half-staff to pay respect.

Today Gov. Evers formally issued Executive Order #89 mandating both flags at all buildings, grounds and military installations of the State of Wisconsin be flown at half-staff until sunset each day until Justice Ginsburg's burial.

“Justice Ginsburg was a stalwart public servant who spent her life working to hold our country accountable for our promises of equity, equality, truth, and justice.," Gov. Evers. said. "What a devastating loss.”