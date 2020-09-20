D.C. Everest School District reports new cases

(WAOW) -- The D.C. Everest school district wrote to parents over the weekend, informing them of new cases in the district.

Per the email, two positive cases of COVID-19 were reported at the DCE Senior High. "We are actively working with the Marathon County Health Department and will take the steps necessary to protect the health of our students and staff."

The district told parents they are thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting the school.

Families may be contacted by the Health Department to notify and quarantine students and staff who may have come into contact with those who tested positive.