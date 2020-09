Green Bay, Wis. (WAOW) -- At halftime of their home opener, the Packers lead the Lions 17-14.

Detroit controlled the first quarter, jumping out to a 14-3 lead, and controlling the clock for more than 10 minutes.

But the Packers defense showed up in the second quarter, allowing Aaron Rodgers to find Aaron Jones and Robert Tonyan on short touchdowns to take a lead into halftime.