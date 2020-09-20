Are you the next axe throwing world champ?

COVID-19 has had its effects on every industry, including the world of axe throwing.

The pandemic cancelled multiple qualifiers tournaments across the globe for the world axe throwing championships. Now they're crowdsourcing qualifiers.

So - even if you've never thrown before , you can qualify by showing your skills in front of a certified judge.

You can qualify at Blades & Boards in Wausau.

Your next chance to qualify is Thursday the 24th or Sunday the 27th.

The world championship takes place this December, in Atlanta, Georgia.

For more information you can visit their facebook page;