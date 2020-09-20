AP sources: Woman accused of sending ricin letter arrested

WASHINGTON (AP) — A woman suspected of sending an envelope containing the poison ricin, which was addressed to White House, has been arrested at the New York-Canada border. That’s according to three law enforcement officials who spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday. The officials say the woman was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and is expected to face federal charges. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have said the letter appeared to have originated in Canada. Officials say it was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump.