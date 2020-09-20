Aid groups call Italy’s blockade of rescue ship ‘political’

MILAN (AP) — The German humanitarian group Sea-Watch has condemned as politically motivated the blockade of its ship in the Sicilian port of Palermo by Italian authorities after an 11-hour inspection. Philipp Hahn, head of the Sea-Watch 4 mission, called the justification “flimsy’’ and a ”systematic move to prevent civil sea rescue operations in the central Mediterranean.’’ It is the fifth rescue ship blocked by Italian authorities in as many months. Sea-Watch-4 is operated by four humanitarian groups, including Sea-Watch and Doctors Without Borders.