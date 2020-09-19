Trump, Biden absorb news of Ginsburg death on the fly

BEMIDJI, Minnesota (AP) — Minutes into yet another Donald Trump campaign rally, this one in Minnesota, the world got word that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died. But no one told the president. No one passed him a note. No one whispered in his ear. And so Trump continued with his wide-ranging rally speech, seemingly oblivious to the seismic news that was shaking Washington and gradually filtering through the crowd in front of him as cell phones spread the news. Democrat Joe Biden had spent Friday campaigning in Minnesota, too, but he was already flying back to Delaware when he got the news. He told reporters on the tarmac in Delaware, “You all learned, as I did on this flight, very sad news.”