Thai protesters reinstall plaque symbolizing democracy

BANGKOK (AP) — Anti-government demonstrators occupying a historic field in the Thai capital have installed a plaque symbolizing the country’s transition to democracy to replace the original one that was mysteriously ripped and stolen three years ago. Protesters are vowing to press on with calls for new elections and reform of the monarchy. The mass student-led rally that began Saturday is the largest in a series of protests this year, with thousands camping overnight at a field near the royal palace. On Sunday, they began marching to an undisclosed location, saying they want to hand over a petition to the king’s adviser. A group of activists laid down a round brass plaque commemorating a 1932 revolution that changed Thailand from an absolute monarchy to a constitutional monarchy.