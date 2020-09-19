China sends more warplanes as Taiwan honors late leader

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China has sent 19 more warplanes toward Taiwan for the second day as the island’s leader, senior government officials and a high-level U.S. envoy have paid tribute to the man who led Taiwan’s transition to democracy, former President Lee Teng-hui. It follows a similar display of force Friday when China sent 18 warplanes across the midline of the Taiwan Strait. Keith Krach, the U.S. undersecretary for state, kept a low profile at the service. His presence at the event and on the island has drawn a strong rebuke from China. President Tsai Ing-wen honored Lee for bringing about a peaceful political transition to the island democracy. Lee’s insistence that the island be treated as an equal country brought him into direct conflict with Beijing.