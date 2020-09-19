Romanian families protest mandatory use of masks in school

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Several hundred Romanians, including many families with young children, have protested in the Bucharest against measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, especially social distancing and the mandatory use of masks in schools. Like other countries in Europe, the number of virus cases has spiked in recent days in Romania, with a record 1,713 cases registered earlier this week and 1,333 more on Saturday. Protesters at Bucharest’s University Square chanted against President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and drew parallels between the protective measures against the pandemic and the communist and Nazi regimes. One speaker at the rally compared the measures to the torture of dissidents during communism.