Portage Co. announces 4th COVID-19 related death

PORTAGE COUNTY (WAOW)- The Portage County Division of Public Health confirmed a 4th person in the county has died with COVID-19.

In a statement the Director of Portage County Health and Human Services Raymong Przybelsi said "We are saddened by the loss of another county resident."

1,127 people in Portage County have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and there have been 1,240 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

“As we continue to see cases rising in our county and throughout the state, it is a reminder of how important COVID-19 prevention efforts are in protecting all of our community members, said Przybelski.