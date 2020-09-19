NTSB: ‘limited fire safety practices’ worsened marina fire

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) — Federal investigators agree with state investigators that a fire that killed eight people and did more than $500,000 damage in January at an Alabama marina started accidentally. But the National Transportation Safety Board says the fire was made worse by the marina’s “limited fire safety practices.” It says there were lots of flammable items such as lawn furniture and propane cylinders on the dock and the vessels’ decks at the Jackson County Park Marina. And it said the marina didn’t have to conduct fire training drills, electric inspections or other safety measures because it was already operating when laws requiring them were passed.