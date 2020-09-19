Memorial held at Wausau East High School to honor Claire Hornby

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Claire Hornby passed away last week from a rare, inoperable brain tumor.

Saturday afternoon, her friends and family came together to honor her life and legacy.

Many of us have decades to fill our lives with experiences but for claire - time wasn't on her side, the community celebrating the life of a 10-year-old who left her mark on so many.

"Doing this service, and having this time together, is one of the ways we care of claire, that we continue to care for claire and her legacy," said Kirsten Hornby, Claire's mom in an interview with News 9 on Friday.

Claire also left a mark on her teachers.

"She was such a sweetheart, such a sweetheart, super silly, she was so much fun to have in my classroom," said Ashley Burke who was Claire's daycare teacher

Even people she never met like her grandparents' friends traveling hundreds of miles just to say goodbye. "We've known Charles and Lynn, her grandparents, probably for about 40 years," said Nancy Hanaman.

A couple of Claire's classmates' families put together a run-walk in honor of Claire, the run-walk is happening Saturday, September 26th with all proceeds going to St. Jude.

For more information on the run-walk click here.

