Libyan official: Sarraj opposes oil deal with rival Hifter

Libyan officials say that the leader of the U.N.-supported government will not support a deal with his primary rival in the country’s civil war to lift a months-long blockade on its vital oil trade. An official speaking on condition of anonymity told The Associated Press on Saturday that Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj opposed the final deal struck with his arch-rival, commander Khalifa Hifter, whose east-based forces led a failed year-long siege to take the capital, Tripoli, from the U.N.-backed government. Libya’s highly prized, light crude has long been a factor in its civil war, as rival militias and foreign powers jostle for control of Africa’s largest oil reserves. Powerful eastern tribes loyal to Hifter first seized control of the oil fields in January.