Frost Advisory until SAT 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Adams County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures early this morning will range from the upper

20s to mid 30s. This result in areas to widespread frost.

* WHERE…Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Jackson and Clark Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&