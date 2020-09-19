 Skip to Content

Frost Advisory until SAT 8:00 AM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 4:04 am
3:07 am Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Shawano

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Shawano County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures from 33 to 38 will result in frost
formation, except near the Lake Michigan and Lake Winnebago
shorelines.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

