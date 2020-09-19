 Skip to Content

Homes destroyed as winds push California fire into desert

10:58 am

JUNIPER HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Winds pushed an unrelenting wildfire burning in the mountains northeast of Los Angeles deeper into a Mojave Desert community, but firefighters looked to seize on more favorable weather on Saturday to protect homes and make headways into their nearly two-week battle. An unknown number ofh omes were burned in Juniper Hills on Friday and surrounding communities are under evacuation orders. Meanwhile, officials are investigating the death of a firefighter on the lines of another Southern California wildfire sparked by a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used by a couple to reveal their baby’s gender. The death occurred Thursday in San Bernardino National Forest as crews battled the El Dorado Fire. 

Associated Press

