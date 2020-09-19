Evangelicals at base of Trump hopes for Pennsylvania repeat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s homestretch push to repeat his razor thin victory in Pennsylvania four years ago won’t happen without white evangelicals. They’re a critical component of his coalition, and there are signs they haven’t lost faith in the Republican incumbent. While some born-again voters had misgivings about him in 2016, they helped him eke out a 44,000-vote margin of victory in the pivotal swing state. This time around they sound eager to repay him for supporting their policy agenda on issues such as anti-abortion judicial nominees, moving the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, religious liberty and school choice.