(WKOW) -- The Big Ten Conference has announced the 2020 football season schedule.

It posted the schedule to Twitter Saturday, and it includes an eight-game conference-only schedule that will start the weekend of Oct. 24.

There's also a ninth game for all 14 teams during a newly created Big Ten Champions Week the weekend of Dec. 19.

The Badgers will host the University of Illinois on Oct. 24 to kickoff their football season.