Beautiful Bright Day, More Sunshine to Come

We are still on the cooler side, however, conditions today were extremely nice. The warm front is continuing to march over into our area and we should have a warm and sunny week ahead.

This morning was extremely cool with temperatures in the mid-30s and there was plenty of frost and fog in the area much like Friday morning. Now that things are warming up, overnight tonight should be clear much like the last few nights but not nearly as cool. The current overnight low is forecast at 43 degrees.

Sunday is shaping up to once again be a great day with mostly sunny skies. We will not jump back into the 70s quite yet but the temperature will be around 5 degrees warmer than today. Along with the sun and warm temperatures, it will be a bit breezy walking around and you could expect to see winds from the south of about 10-15 mph. Overnight Sunday into Monday will be warmer as well, likely not entering the 40s.

The warm front will be pushing through on Monday which will continue to bring warm temperatures. As the front passes, there will likely be some increasing clouds and there is also a chance of a brief sprinkle, although this will be widely scattered. Otherwise, Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 72 degrees.

Our first day of fall is on Tuesday the 22nd it will be a warm one. Temperatures on Tuesday are looking to hit around 76 degrees and it will be mostly sunny the entire day. This may be a great day to get outside and take a look at how the colors have changed so far.

Wednesday will remain warm however overnight into Thursday there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the area. This will start Thursday off not as warm and temperatures are looking to only be in the upper 60s.

Finally, as we move next into next weekend, it looks like it will be another beautiful one. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid-70s on Friday and Saturday and we will see plenty of sun.

Enjoy the wonderful weekend and sun throughout the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 19-September 2020

This day in weather history:

1987 - Cool autumn-like weather invaded the Central Rockies. Temperatures dipped into the 30s and 40s, with readings in the teens and 20s reported in the higher elevations. Gunnison CO was the cold spot in the nation with a morning low of 15 degrees. (The National Weather Summary)