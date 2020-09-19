16th Annual Fairways Fore Food Golf Outing

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Saturday morning K-Tech Charities and Chatterbox Charities held their 16th Annual Fairways Fore Food Outing.

This golf outing fundraiser is used to help meet the needs of families during the holidays. K-Tech began their annual holiday food basket program started in 2004 and to date, with the help of volunteers and children from area schools and clubs families in our area have received over 5,000 baskets.

"The impact of what's out there from the 1,000 meals that we've done with the American Legion to the 400 food baskets so we're always looking for more money that can be donated to the cause you know just a great group of people that have been able to help us support this and build this from where we started with 15-20 food baskets years ago to where we're at now," said Craig Kersemeier, President of K-Tech.

All the money raised from Saturday's outing goes to K-Tech's annual holiday food basket program.