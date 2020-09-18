Yemen’s rival sides meet in Geneva for prisoner swap talks

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations says Yemen’s warring sides have started U.N.-brokered peace consultations in Switzerland to exchange prisoners. The prisoner swap is part of a long-delayed deal aiming to end a conflict that has killed thousands of civilians and set off the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Delegates from Yemen’s internationally recognized government, which is supported by a Saudi-led military coalition, sat down in Geneva on Friday for talks co-chaired by the Red Cross with their rivals, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels. A deal to trade 15,000 prisoners was seen as a breakthrough during the 2018 peace talks in Sweden. But ongoing military offensives and deep-seated mutual distrust has delayed the exchange.