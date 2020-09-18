Wisconsin Democrats react to President Donald Trump’s visit

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW)— Several Wisconsin Democrats are opening up about President Donald Trump's visit to central Wisconsin Thursday night.

"Donald Trump has used his rallies and visits to divide people, to pit Wiscosinites against Wisconisinites, and that's not how one gets through a pandemic and an economic crisis," Senator Tammy Baldwin said.

7th Congressional District candidate Tricia Zunker also echos the opinion that President Trump is not doing enough for Wisconsinites.

"I think it's a completely dangerous event that he's having here," Zunker said. "I think he needs to be in Washington and addressing this pandemic. We don't have enough PPE, we don't have enough testing to get this under control."

State Democrats countered the president's visit by holding several roundtable discussions to reach voters.