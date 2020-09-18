Watchdog: FAA not prepared to update jet evacuation rules

DETROIT (AP) — A government watchdog says the Federal Aviation Administration hasn’t updated standards for emergency airliner evacuations in nearly two decades. That’s a period when travelers have increasingly had to deal with tighter aircraft seats, more carry-on bags and support animals. The Transportation Department’s Inspector General said in an audit report published Friday that the FAA and hasn’t done enough research to evaluate the new risks. In addition, the report says the FAA updated standards since 1991. The report says the lack of data is inhibiting the FAA’s ability to identify evacuation risks and update standards,. Messages were left Friday seeking comment from the FAA.