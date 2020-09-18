Walmart raising wages for about 165,000 workers

(CNN) — Approximately 165,000 hourly workers at Walmart will be getting a pay raise ahead of schedule.

The big box retailer says it’s introducing a new team-based operating model for its Supercenters that comes with higher pay.

The new wage ranges for hourly team lead roles start between $18 and $21 per hour and can go up to $30 per hour in Supercenters.

The idea is to provide cross-training, as well as new opportunities for leadership and career growth.

Walmart says the management plan is similar to one they’ve already implemented in Sam’s Club and Neighborhood Market stores.

The pay raise takes effect in October and takes the place of the annual increases employees usually had to wait until February or April to receive.

The mega retailer is also hoping employees will be motivated and empowered to better assist customers with the new compensation plan.