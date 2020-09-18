USDA plans additional $14B for farmers reeling from virus

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP/WAOW) -- The federal government says it will give farmers an additional $14 billion to compensate them for the difficulties they've experienced selling their crops, milk and meat because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture released details of its plan Friday, saying it will provide "financial assistance that gives producers the ability to absorb increased marketing costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic."

“America’s agriculture communities are resilient, but still face many challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. President Trump is once again demonstrating his commitment to ensure America’s farmers and ranchers remain in business to produce the food, fuel, and fiber America needs to thrive,” said Secretary Perdue. “We listened to feedback received from farmers, ranchers and agricultural organizations about the impact of the pandemic on our nations’ farms and ranches, and we developed a program to better meet the needs of those impacted.”

President Donald Trump first mentioned the aid in a speech Thursday night in Wisconsin, a state that is considered vital for his chances to win a second term.

Applications open September 21 and will be accepted through December 11.

The additional payments also illustrate the importance of farmers as a voting block to Trump's reelection.

