US bans WeChat, TikTok citing national security

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will ban the use of WeChat Sunday to “safeguard the national security of the United States.

The Chinese app TikTok will also be banned by Nov. 12, but Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said early Friday on CNBC that access to that app may be possible if certain safeguards are in place.

The government previously said that using and downloading the app to communicate won’t be a banned transaction, although messaging on the app “could be directly or indirectly impaired” by the ban, and people who use it for messaging won’t be subject to penalties.