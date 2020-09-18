The fall ride keeps the lights on for some Tomahawk businesses

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW) -- With hundreds of bikers rumbling through downtown Tomahawk, it may be easy to forget the summer that led up to this event.

"This year was obviously a struggle," Said Fusion Grocery and Liquor manager Allisa Illingworth.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association pulled out in June. Tomahawk Main Street took over only to cancel in July, saying, "after much public discussion it is just not possible. Other area events are still planning to have events."

Local businesses say canceling wasn't an option.

"This is like our blood and guts, we do everything to make this happen," said Illingworth. This will be her fourth year hosting events on the West end of downtown Tomahawk. Fusion's live music, food, and beer were once just a portion of the event. Now, the store's contribution is a pillar, keeping the Fall Ride stable.

Down The street, Cafe on Main fills the air with the smell of smoked meat. Chef and Owner Ryan Petrouske said the Fall Ride makes or breaks his restaurant. "If we didn't have a Fall Ride, it could be hard for us to make it through the winter."

As of Friday afternoon, he said sales are down. Hopefull, he added, "it's still early."

