Thai protesters hold ambitious rally for democratic reforms

BANGKOK (AP) — Protesters are gathering in Bangkok for the most ambitious rally so far in a pro-democracy campaign that has shaken up the government and Thailand’s conservative establishment. Organizers are predicting as many as 50,000 will show up and march over two days in an area of the capital historically associated with political protests. Their core demands include the dissolution of parliament with fresh elections, a new constitution and an end to intimidation of political activists. But they also are promoting a 10-point manifesto calling for reforming the monarchy, sparking the ire of royalist conservatives as the monarchy is considered sacrosanct and any criticism is normally kept private.