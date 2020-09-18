State Utility disconnection ban extended until Nov. 1

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW)— On Thursday, the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) voted 2-1 to extend a moratorium on utility disconnections until November 1.

November 1 is also the start date for PSC's annual moratorium on cold weather disconnections. That moratorium ends April 15, 2021.

Previously, the moratorium would expire on October 1. PSC says the move to extend it again comes as COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Wisconsin.

Commissioners are urging customers to contact their utility to set up payment plans or seek assistance now, instead of waiting until the moratorium ends.

"If you have been unable to pay your utility bills, contact your utility to arrange a payment plan or seek public assistance now, and while funding is available," said Rebecca Cameron Valcq, chairperson of the PSC. "Even paying a little bit at a time or applying for energy assistance today, can help head off an insurmountable debt at the end of the moratorium."

PSC says they're working with energy assistance program staff and utilities to ensure energy assistance and crisis funding is available. This includes an additional $8 million in Low Income Energy Assistance Program crisis funds available through the federal CARES Act.

Customers that are having difficulties paying their energy bills may be eligible for assistance from the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP).