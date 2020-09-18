September weather proverbs and sayings

Generally I think most people have a positive perception of September, at least here in Wisconsin. The weather is usually quite comfortable as we have left most of the intense humidity of summer behind. The threat of severe thunderstorms starts to decrease rapidly. It's not uncommon to have long stretches of blue skies and calm conditions as well.

I thought it would be fun to list a few weather folklore sayings and other quotes about September. Perhaps you will find them amusing or interesting.

Wooly bear caterpillar predicts winter?

The three days of September 21st, 23rd, and 24th rule the weather for October, November, and December. The longer the woolly bear's black bands, the longer, colder, snowier, and more severe the winter will be. Similarly, the wider the middle brown band is associated with a milder upcoming winter. ... If the head end of the caterpillar is dark, the beginning of winter will be severe. If the goose honks high, fair weather. If the goose honks low, foul weather. Squirrels gathering nuts in a flurry, will cause snow to gather in a hurry. In addition, a tough winter is ahead if squirrels' tails are very bushy.

squirrel gathering a nut

5. By all these lovely tokens, September days are here, with summer's best of weather and autumn's best of cheer. - Helen Hunt Jackson

6. All at once, summer collapsed into fall. -Oscar Wilde

7. I love September, especially when we’re in it.” — Willie Stargell

8. September tries its best to have us forget summer. – Bernard Williams

9. September is the month of maturity; the heaped basket and the garnered sheaf. It is the month of climax and completion. September! I never tire of turning it over and over in my mind. It has warmth, depth and colour. It glows like old amber. – Patience Strong (1951). “The Glory of the Garden