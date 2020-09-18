President Donald Trump supporters react to Mosinee visit

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW)— Thousands of President Donald Trump supporters turned-out to see him speak in Mosinee Thursday night, some of them even waiting days.

Thousands of people filled the seats at the Central Wisconsin Airport, cheering and chanting throughout the evening.

Before President Trump's arrival, a few of his supporters told A News 9 reporter that they want to see him continue to "Make America Great Again" for the next four years. Supporters also said they were grateful to see the President in central Wisconsin.

One supporter says the President said everything she wanted to hear, and she was happy with his education plan.

Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany also took to the podium to address the crowd. He said he wanted the publics help to restore, rebuild and renew America.

"We're going to rebuild, we're going to rebuild the economy.. and we're going to defend the second amendment to the constitution of America."

Throughout the night there were two phrases that the crowd consistently cheered: "Make America Great Again," and "four more years."