Pleasant weekend, even warmer next week

Hope you are enjoying the crisp and bright early fall weather! The tree color is starting to look pretty nice isn’t it? Cool and dry air continues to feed in from central Canada. Lows Friday morning reached the 20s in much of the northern half of the viewing area. In fact record lows were set in Merrill at 25 and Rhinelander at 27.

Friday night should bring clear to partly cloudy skies and lows in the 30s. Scattered frost is expected with light southeast winds. *FROST ADVISORY in effect Saturday morning from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. for about the southern half of the News 9 area, including Marathon County. The northern half will no longer have frost or freeze advisories issued this fall as they have had some killing freezes already.

The weekend overall will be just fine. As the Canadian high pressure gradually shifts away from Wisconsin, the winds will increase from the south. This will allow for a gradual warming. Highs should reach the lower 60s Saturday and upper 60s to near 70 Sunday. The low temperatures should moderate to the low 40s Sunday morning. It will turn breezy on Sunday with south to southeast winds of 10-20 mph.

The warmer air will continue to push in for much of next week. Temperatures should top out around 72 on Monday then mid to upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. That is a good 7 or 8 degrees above normal. Even the lows will warm into the lower 50s. A few light rain showers are possible Monday, especially in northwest Wisconsin. Tuesday should bring quite a bit of sunshine and very pleasant conditions.

All of the region has a somewhat better chance of a couple of showers Wednesday. However, rainfall totals will probably stay light, just a tenth or two tenths of an inch at most. So overall the dry pattern will stick around.

The weather still is shaping up rather nice late next week with some sunshine and mild conditions. Highs should be in the lower 70s Thursday and possibly upper 70s next Friday. We can’t complain too much about that for this time of the year!

Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:10 p.m., 18-September 2020

On this date in weather history:

1926 - The great ""Miami Hurricane"" produced winds reaching 138 mph which drove ocean waters into the Biscayne Bay drowning 135 persons. The eye of the hurricane passed over Miami, at which time the barometric pressure reached 27.61 inches. Tides up to twelve feet high accompanied the hurricane, which claimed a total of 372 lives. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)

1987 - Early morning thunderstorms in northern Texas produced wind gusts to 65 mph at Sulphur Springs, and 2.50 inches of rain in one hour at Commerce, which caused widespread street flooding. Bonham TX received 4.50 inches of rain which also resulted in widespread street flooding as Pig Branch overflowed its banks. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)