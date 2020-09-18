Pelosi to church: ‘Follow science’ on COVID-19 restrictions

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pushing back against the Catholic archbishop of San Francisco’s criticism of COVID-related restrictions. Pelosi, a practicing Catholic, says the church should “follow science” rather than advocate for fuller in-person gatherings for Mass and worship. Archbishop Salvatore Joseph Cordileone is protesting limits on larger public gatherings. He said worshipers’ First Amendment rights are being “unjustly repressed” by the government. The right to worship is a touchstone in the debate over social-distancing rules. Nationwide, several churches are suing to halt restrictions. Pelosi says she recently attended a socially distant in-person Mass in San Francisco. She says science is a “creation of God” and an “answer to our prayers.”