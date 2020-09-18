Park Falls Police investigating concerning incidents involving juveniles

PARK FALLS, Wis. (WAOW)— The Park Falls Police Department says they've been made aware of suspicious activity in the city.

They say the information was brought to their attention by a Chequamegon School District staff member. Police met with a witness Thursday afternoon.

Police say they learned of two separate incidences wherein an adult white male had "strange" incidences with juvenile boys in the community.

The first incident allegedly occurred on Tuesday, September 8 between 3:30-4:00 pm. At the time Chequamegon High School and Chequamegon Middle School Cross Country athletes were returning to the school after practicing on the athletic field track.

Police say a man in a white car followed the children and made contact with one of them on 9th Street North, near the school. According to the child, the man reportedly rolled down his window and told the boy he was from up north and wanted to know where the hospital was. The man was allegedly lighting a cigarette while talking to the child.

Police say the boy's father was parked nearby and found it concerning that a stranger stopped to talk to his son. When the parent began to drive to the location where the stranger was parked, the man drove away.

The second incident allegedly happened on September 16.

Two boys were biking on Saunders Avenue near Hines Park, when they say a man in a white car drove up to them. One of the boys said that the driver of the white car asked if they wanted to race, the other said that the man offered them prizes if they race him back to his house. The boys ignored him and rode away.

Police also learned that two Chequamegon School District employees may have observed the individual about a month ago.

The two employees were reportedly walking on 9th Street North when they observed a man sitting and smoking a cigarette in a white car within view of the school.

Through these various eye witness accounts, the man is described as having grayish-brown hair and a mustache, brown eyes, between 55-70 years old, with a medium build.

The vehicle is described as an older white, four door, possibly a Buick LeSabre, with a cracked or broken windshield and a damaged driver's side head lamp. Registration of the vehicle is currently unknown.

Police are asking that individuals who encounter this person do not confront him. Instead, note the location of the person or vehicle, along with a vehicle registration number.

Then call the Park Falls Police Department at 715-762-2446 or the Price County Sheriff's Office at 715-339-3011. If you believe the situation is an emergency, call 911.

Police are working with the Chequamegon School District to take proactive measures to help protect the children.