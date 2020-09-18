Mistake: Thousands told to return unemployment overpayment

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Officials say a programming mistake caused thousands of out-of-work Louisiana residents to get notices saying they’d been overpaid thousands of dollars in unemployment compensation and had to return the money. News outlets report the head of the Louisiana Workforce Commission apologized Thursday. Director Ava Dejoie says those people will be sent revised notices, and most will be told they don’t owe anything. She says the erroneous notices were sent Sept. 9 and 10 to people who applied for benefits on March 29 and 30.