Lebanese soccer player dies from stray bullet head wound

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency says one of the country’s leading soccer players has died, nearly a month after he was wounded in Beirut by a stray bullet that hit him in the head. Mohammed Atwi died on Frida. He was 33 and had been in intensive care since he was struck by the bullet on Aug. 21. The case shocked the country. Shootings are common in Lebanon at weddings, funerals, when political leaders give speeches — even when a student passes high school exams. Atwi had played for Lebanon’s national team. Later on Friday, he was laid to rest in his hometown of Harouf in southern Lebanon.