Kosovo awards Trump with Order of Freedom for peace efforts

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s awarded U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday with a high honor for his efforts on peace and reconciliation in the former war-torn region. President Hashim Thaci awarded Trump with Kosovo’s Order of Freedom “for his exceptional contribution for the freedom of Kosovo and the strengthening of Peace and reconciliation in the region.” The honor is given to local and foreign citizens for their high contribution in defending Kosovo’s freedom. Trump’s administration has been working to normalize relations between Serbia and Kosovo, two former Balkan war foes.