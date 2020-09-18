Judge rules on scope of testimony in newspaper shooting case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A judge has ruled a psychiatrist retained by prosecutors in the case of a man who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper can testify about whether he believes the gunman was criminally responsible in the sanity phase of his trial. However, Judge Laura Ripken ruled Friday the doctor can’t directly compare Jarrod Ramos to other mass shooters in an FBI report. Ripken made the rulings during a pretrial hearing for the trial scheduled for December. Ramos has pleaded guilty but not criminally responsible due to mental illness to the June 2018 killings at the Capital Gazette newspaper.